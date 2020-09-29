NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group votes in favor of Novant sale agreement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Partnership Advisory Group, tasked with exploring the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, has voted in favor of a final purchase agreement with Novant Health.

The hospital Board of Trustees will now vote on the agreement on Thursday. New Hanover County Commissioners will make the final vote Monday, October 5.

- Advertisement -

Last week, a judge blocked an attempt by the non-profit Save Our Hospital Inc. to delay the sale until certain confidential documents were made public.

On Monday, a public hearing was held for the community to voice comments and concerns about the agreement.

You can view the agreement here.

We’ll have more coming up tonight on WWAY News.