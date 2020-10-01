New Hanover GOP fixes error on ‘Wilmington for Trump 2020’ billboard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A campaign billboard in downtown Wilmington supporting the re-election campaign of President Donald Trump got lots of people questioning who paid for its placement.

The person who initially paid for the “Wilmington for Trump 2020” billboard at 201 Parsley Street did not want their name displayed in the disclaimer section that reads “Paid for by.”

- Advertisement -

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) website, disclaimers on political ads must be “clear and conspicuous.”

Furthermore, the FEC states, “A disclaimer is not clear and conspicuous if it is difficult to read or hear, or if its placement is easily overlooked.”

“The billboard was put up by someone who didn’t know election law,” Will Knecht, chair of the New Hanover County Republican Party, said. “Once it was brought to our attention, we reached out to the individual and rectified the matter.”

Knecht says he asked the individual who initiated payment of the sign if the local GOP could take over further payment of the billboard.

“That individual didn’t want their name out there,” Knecht said. “He didn’t want any backlash over the fact that he was a Trump supporter.”

After the person agreed to allow the GOP to take over payment, Knecht says his office contacted Grey Outdoor Billboards and requested a disclaimer be added to the sign showing that it was paid for by the local GOP party.

Knecht says an employee for the billboard company then added letters to the disclaimer section of the sign which now reads: “Paid for by New Hanover County Republican Party.”