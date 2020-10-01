NHRMC Board of Trustees approves Novant purchase agreement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees has approved an agreement for Novant Health to purchase the county-owned hospital.

This comes two days after the community-led Partnership Advisory Group approved the same agreement.

PAG co-chair Barb Biehner, who also sits on the Board of Trustees, made the motion which was approved 16-1.

New Hanover County Commissioners will make the final vote and ultimate decision on Monday.

Last week, a judge blocked an attempt by the non-profit Save Our Hospital Inc. to delay the sale until certain confidential documents were made public. On Monday, a public hearing was held for the community to voice comments and concerns about the agreement.

You can view the agreement here.