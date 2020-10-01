Shallotte breaks ground on long-awaited riverwalk project

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Shallotte celebrated the groundbreaking of the long-awaited riverwalk project.

Town Administrator Mimi Gaither says the riverwalk is the second-biggest amenity project the town has taken on.

Leaders called the riverwalk the birthplace of Shallotte.

The community and even several state representatives came out on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting, marking the start of construction.

Gaither says they’ve been planning this project since 2008.

“Kind of what was the birthplace of Shallotte,” Gaither said. “Being able to walk, enjoy the river. We’ll have a couple of gazebos where people can fish off them. Ultimately, we’ll have some docks down this end where maybe some kayakers or some boats can navigate the river and come enjoy the property.”

Gaither says they hope construction will start soon and they can open the riverwalk to the town in the spring of 2021.