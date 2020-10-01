Shallotte shopping center expected to open in spring 2021

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Shallotte is making progress on a project that has been a year in the making. A new shopping center is being built right off Main Street, attracting some big-name stores.

While the shopping center isn’t open yet, several stores are already starting to move in.

“It’s going to be great for the citizens of Shallotte,” Shallotte Mayor Walt Eccard said. “I’ve had so many constituents come to me say, ‘I’m really looking forward to being able to do some shopping here.’ So it’s going to be welcome. It’s certainly going to be an economic boost to the town.”

Construction on Coastal Walk shopping center started last year.

“It’s definitely going to make us grow,” Jumpin’ Java co-Owner Rick Moy said. “I think the town’s looking forward to it.”

Coastal Walk is at the corner of Smith Avenue and Main Street. Eccard says there are 12-15 units in phase one of the shopping center, which is currently being built.

“We’re getting a lot of businesses coming into the town and a lot of new residential homes, so it’s a growth time for the Town of Shallotte,” Eccard said.

Eccard says they have a number of businesses working to get permits for the shopping center – Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, Rack Room Shoes, Burke’s, Ross, Marshall’s, Ulta, Starbucks, Aspen Dental and Five Below.

He says Shallotte is near the center of Brunswick County, so the shopping center will serve as quite an asset to the town.

“Particularly during tourist season, we get a tremendous number of visitors who come for the week and do shopping here,” Eccard said. “This will be a great attraction for them, for our citizens and for people in the surrounding areas.”

Business owners nearby like Moy are also excited to get some more traffic to their shops, but not out on the roads.

“Right off the bat, I think we’re going to have gridlock on Main Street,” Moy said. “As far as the shopping center going in, I’m looking forward to it.”

Eccard says there are still some new businesses and restaurants on the way, and hopes it will be something the town can grow into.

“And it certainly will facilitate additional growth, and quite frankly increase our tax revenues,” Eccard said.

He hopes some of the stores will start opening in the spring of 2021. He also says there will eventually be second phase of the shopping center, which will go right behind the first phase.