President Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

(CBS NEWS)– President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The positive test comes after it was reported that top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Mr. Trump said he and the first lady will begin quarantining immediately.

Mr. Trump is 74 years old and has at least one underlying condition, placing him at a higher risk for complications, according to Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Mr. Trump met with supporters in person earlier Thursday.

The announcement could not come at a worse time for Mr. Trump politically, only a handful of weeks out from the election and only two weeks away from the next presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump has often flouted his own administration’s guidelines on the virus, including social distancing, mask-wearing, and not gathering in large groups. He has continued to convene large rallies outside.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.