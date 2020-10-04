Spokesman says Tillis is improving after COVID diagnosis

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A spokesman for U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis says that the senator is improving after experiencing mild symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test.

Tillis spokesman Adam Webb issued a statement Sunday night saying that the senator is continuing to self-isolate at home but that he’s feeling better after experiencing mild symptoms the previous day.

Tillis announced Friday night that he had tested positive.

Tillis is among several people to be diagnosed with the virus after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for Amy Coney Barrett.

Tillis was wearing a mask at the ceremony and has supported mask use.