History being observed along ‘The Loop’ in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — History is being illustrated with signs around a 2.5-mile trail dubbed “The Loop.”

For the past four years, the Wrightsville Beach Museum has been allowing people to sponsor the historic plaques that line the trail.

- Advertisement -

Many people use the loop as a path for exercise, but Wrightsville Beach Museum Executive Director Madeline Flagler says the 25 signs don’t go unnoticed each year.

“It’s one of the most popular things we do at the museum,” Flagler said. “People really seem to appreciate it. When we take them down, a lot of times we’ll take them down to put them away for the weekend. People, as they’re walking by, will say these are my very favorite things.”

The signs will be on display this Friday through Sunday.

If you would like to sponsor a sign, you can visit here.