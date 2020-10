WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police in Wilmington need your help finding a missing woman.

The Wilmington Police Department says Kristin Glass, 43, last spoke to her family around 11:30 a.m. on October 5.

Family describes her as 5’ 5” tall, blonde hair, hazel eyes. They add she drives a gold 2001 Mercedes Benz E 320 with license tag CJB 9495. The front passenger side has a little broken piece near the parking light.