Thalian Hall reopens as a movie theater

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 200 days.

That’s how long most entertainment venues have been shut down since the pandemic’s start. But with North Carolina moving into phase three, opening night could be in reach.

Thalian Hall’s Executive Director, Tony Rivenbark, says right now, the historical venue is functioning as a movie theater, showing new films as a part of its Cinematique series:

“So we’re really excited about having movies here in Thalian Hall, and having our ushers back..and the public coming in and being able to enjoy the building. We’ve had it spotlessly clean since March, so we’re very excited.”

Rivenbark says the theater has taken all the proper precautions, cordoning off certain aisles and chairs, socially distancing seats, and investing in new equipment to deep clean every part of the theater.

We bought a lot of equipment right at the beginning of this,”says Rivenbark. “Equipment that will heat steam up to 400 degrees, and I mean it’ll kill anything.”

As for live theater, Thalian Association’s executive director, Susan Habas, says they’re allowed a 25 person audience indoors, which is a step up from only performing outside and online.

“But as fate would have it,” Habas continued, “we had just planned to do our first online streaming show for a production called Dear Edwina Jr. So, what we’re going to do is a combination online event with the live performances.”

With Coronavirus cases trending down and North Carolina entering phase three, it looks like we could be entering some kind of normalcy. Until then, you can catch a flick at Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.

In the past, Cinematique has shown films like Parasite, Judy, and Little Women, focusing on art films with Oscar buzz or lesser known foreign films.

Over the next couple weeks, they plan on screening A Trip to Greece, Made in Italy, and new film A Personal History of David Copperfield.

Patrons can order tickets on Thalian’s website or visit their new outdoor box office to purchase tickets for seven dollars.