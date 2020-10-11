Wilmington sees latest back to school shopping season yet

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools move to plan B on Monday, rotating between in-person and remote classes, and pushing back to school shopping to its latest date ever.

Though backpacks, calculators, and lunchboxes haven’t been popular items this year, laptop and electronic sales are up.

And as families prepare for in-person classes, the National Retail Federation (NRF) expects back to school sales to reach record highs. The NRF predicts this year, families with kids ages five to 18 will have to pay nearly $800 a pop.

To adapt to the new normal, many stores are including face masks, thermometers, and cleaning products in their back to school displays, helping kids stay safe as they return to in-person learning.