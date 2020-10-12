CCSO: Man leads authorities on chase across state lines, crashes in patrol car

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A Tabor City man is charged after leading authorities across state lines and crashing into a patrol car, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Last Thursday, CCSO detectives were conducting surveillance and gathering information in reference to an ongoing homicide investigation that happened on October 5.

During that time, CCSO detectives on Swamp Fox Highway East saw a Ford Mustang pulled out of a driveway and quickly drive onto the highway.

Detectives say they ran the registration plate and found that the registration and the vehicle did not match, and the registration plate was revoked. That’s when they try to put the driver over, but CCSO says he didn’t.

Detectives called for back up.

CCSO says the chase then crossed state lines.

“Once the Ford Mustang crossed over into the South Carolina line, the driver placed his left hand out of his driver side window and completed a waving motion with his hand for approximately 3 seconds as he was waving goodbye, then placed his hand back inside the window,” the release states.

CCSO detectives along with Horry County Police Department traveled down several roads in South Carolina attempting to stop the car, deploying stop sticks on SC Highway 9.

“The deployment of stop sticks was successful but the Ford Mustang continued driving recklessly and dangerously,” the release states. “The suspect vehicle continued to travel on SC Highway 9 when it made a right turn onto Flag Patch Road. The pursuit then traveled onto Log Cabin Road where a group of 12 or more citizens were standing near the roadway.”

In another attempt to slow the car down, detectives and Sheriff Jody Greene tried a “rolling roadblock.” The man reportedly tried to outrun it, but ended up hitting Sheriff Greene’s patrol vehicle. The suspect lost control and crashed.

The man, identified as 62-year-old Amos Earl Strickland, was given medical care by CCSO.

Strickland sustained injuries from the crash and was taken to Grand Strand Medical Hospital where he is in stable condition at this time.

Authorities say a revolver, drugs, and alcohol was found inside Strickland’s car.

He was charged with felony flee to elude law enforcement by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Strickland may face additional charges by South Carolina Law Enforcement.