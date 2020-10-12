Report: Animal-related crashes on the rise in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The frequency of animal-vehicle crashes has increased considerably from the year before, according to a report.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said there was a total of 20,331 animal-involved crashes in 2019, an increase of more than 2,300 from 2018.

Officials said deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes. The increase in incidents could be attributed to growth in the state, with more drivers on the road and more development.

State officials warn that North Carolina is entering the three worst months of the year for animal-related crashes, with October, November and December accounting for half of the annual total over the past three years.

The NCDOT Transportation Mobility and Safety Division study shows animal-related crashes have killed five people, injured more than 2,800 others, and caused nearly $156.9 million in property damage over those three years.

For the 17th year in a row, Wake County leads the rest of the state for animal collisions with 1,023 in 2019.

The NCDOT says far western counties have the lowest numbers because they have the fewest drivers and roads. Graham County recorded just five animal collisions and has the bottom spot for the fifth year in a row.

NCDOT has some helpful tips for motorists in regard to deer-vehicle crashes:

Although it does not decrease the risk of being in a crash, wearing a seat belt gives you a better chance of avoiding or minimizing injuries if you hit a deer or other animal.

Always maintain a safe amount of distance between your vehicle and others, especially at night. If the vehicle ahead of you hits a deer, you could also become involved in the crash.

Slow down in areas posted with deer crossing signs and in heavily wooded areas, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

Most deer-vehicle crashes occur where deer are more likely to travel, near bridges or overpasses, railroad tracks, streams and ditches. Be vigilant when passing through potentially risky landscapes.

Drive with high beams on when possible and watch for eyes reflecting in the headlights.

Deer often travel in groups, so if you see one deer near a road, be alert that others may be around.

If you see deer near a road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast.

Do not swerve to avoid a collision with deer. This could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, increasing the risk of it flipping over, veering into oncoming traffic, or overcorrecting and running off the road and causing a more serious crash.

Officials say the most crashes occur between 6 p.m. and midnight, accounting for about 45% of the overall total. With the end of daylight savings time at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, the time shift increases the chance of deer being by roadways when drivers are traveling in the dark, especially for their evening commute.

If your vehicle does strike a deer, officials say do not touch the animal. A frightened and wounded deer can be dangerous or further injure itself. Get your vehicle off the road if possible and call 911.