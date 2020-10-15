President Donald Trump’s holds campaign rally in Greenville

Hundreds of people piled onto the runway at Pitt-Greenville airport Thursday afternoon to see President Donald Trump.

With such a large crowd, it was quite a challenge to enforce social distancing. Members of the Trump campaign, however, were handing out masks and hand sanitizers and all attendees had to pass a temperature check to get inside.

Some, though, said they were more focused on their own social distancing efforts and less about the actions of those around them.

“We’ve been to a few other events, like horse shows, where there is a lot of people,” Trump supporter Marilyn Augustine said. “Some people wear masks and some don’t, but we just try to do the best we can to keep ourselves safe.”

Others said COVID-19 precautions were not a concern.