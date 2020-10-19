‘Beaches and Boots Witches Dance’ to benefit Ocean Cure

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This year’s popular “Beaches and Boots Witches Dance” in Carolina Beach will bring waves of good fortune to the non-profit Ocean Cure.

That organization provides increased beach accessibility to our coast for persons who have physical or mental challenges.

- Advertisement -

For at least a decade, Ocean Cure has served more than a thousand participants and their families through the use of beach wheel chairs, accessible flooring and adaptive surf boards. The goal is to make sure participants leave feeling there is no obstacle that they cannot overcome.

COVID-19 concerns caused a drop in fundraising for Ocean Cure, so the Beaches and Boots Line Dancers decided to give their proceeds from the Halloween Witches Dance to the non-profit.

Recently, Kelli Derengowski with Beaches and Boots appeared on Good Morning Carolina to share details about the fundraiser.

Click here to learn how you can support the Halloween night witches dance.