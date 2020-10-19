Kure Beach pushes to reduce speed on Fort Fisher Blvd.

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A change could be on the horizon when it comes to the roads and just how fast people will be able to drive on Fort Fisher Boulevard.

Kure Beach Town Council plan to approve a resolution that was voted on at their last meeting that will drop the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on a section of Fort Fisher Blvd.

“Well, it started with some residents who brought it up as a personal safety issue,”says Kure Beach Mayor Pro Tem David Heglar. “I mean it is really through a neighborhood even though it’s the main Fort Fisher Boulevard. We had a public hearing, it was actually very close and ended up to be a 3-2 decision that the town was going to request permission from the state to reduce the speed limit.”

The proposed speed limit change will run from Alabama Ave. to N Ave. leading into the downtown area.

While the town has voted to change the speed limit, the resolution presented on Monday will have to be approved to be sent to the North Carolina Department of Transportation since it is a state road.

Residents say it is a no brainer to increase overall safety.

“I think it’s a great idea specially with all the golf carts. Most of them can’t go over 25 [mph] anyways and so I think it would safer for everyone driving a golf cart and all the kids on bikes. I think it’s a great idea.”

If the speed limit changed is eventually approved by the DOT, Kure Beach will join Carolina Beach as the towns have requested to reduce speeds throughout Pleasure Island.