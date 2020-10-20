Another Bladen County school temporarily closes due to COVID-19

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Another Bladen County school is temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

Bladen County Schools says the move is due to a COVID-19 case and a number of close contact exposure cases in Bladenboro Middle School.

The superintendent is recommending that the school close for in-person learning starting Tuesday, so students and staff are not to report to school.

The middle school will be closed for at least the next two weeks. Students and teachers will do remote-learning during that time.

East Arcadia School and Dublin Primary School also moved to all virtual learning on Monday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school system released this following statement:

closed for a minimum of two weeks, and children and staff should stay home. During this time, students and teachers will transition to remote-only teaching and learning until further notice. Your child’s teacher will be in touch with you regarding class assignments. Please make sure that your child checks their student email account for further information from their teacher. We understand this comes at a time when a sense of normalcy was returning to our schools. Please know that we consider the health, safety, and well-being of all families as we make these types of decisions. However, we must do our part to protect school children and staff and to help reduce the continued spread of the virus. As we have done throughout this pandemic, we will remain in close contact with the Bladen County Health Department and will provide updates as soon as possible. We will be in regular communication with our families during this closure and will continue to update our website and social media sites with the latest information. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school office.