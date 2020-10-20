Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff visits Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff was in Wilmington on Tuesday to speak with supporters.

A crowd filed into Buck Hardee Field as Emhoff took the stage to speak on the main topics of the Biden and Harris campaign.

- Advertisement -

His visit to North Carolina comes after Joe Biden’s visit to Durham on Sunday.

“We are fired up! We are at all of the early voting sites,” Emhoff said. “We have tons of information about all of our candidates, not just Biden and Harris, but all the way down ballot that our local candidates that are here in New Hanover County. We are all just really excited.”

Emhoff also spoke in Greenville on Tuesday.

In reaction to his visit to the state, the Trump campaign says that his visit will not outshine the 10 million direct voter contacts they have already made with North Carolinians.

Spokesman Gates McGavick said, “President Trump is here speaking to voters on a regular basis. Parachuting in mid-tier surrogates like Doug Emhoff at the last-minute won’t make a dent in the advantage that we’ve built.”