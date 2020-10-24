Health department issues order banning church’s in-person events after COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — A weeklong convocation at the United House of Prayer for All People drew more than a thousand people, but health officials say it created a massive COVID-19 cluster and lead to the deaths of at least three people.
Now, Mecklenburg County leaders have issued an order barring the church from holding in-person gatherings for the next two weeks.
Health officials said they have tied at least 121 cases across three counties to the event — 118 cases in Mecklenburg County, two cases in Iredell County and one in Cabarrus County. Of those cases, three people have died and a fourth is under investigation.
They also said at least seven people have been hospitalized and several of those are on ventilators.