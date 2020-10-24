Wilmington Greek Festival back through Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This is the 30th annual Greek Festival, but this year’s celebration looks a bit different.

Although the festival has had a drive thru option for years, this year the festival is drive thru only. You must stay in your vehicle the entire time.

But drive thru director Evangelos Fragos says that hasn’t stopped people from turning out for the event.

“We’ve been very successful in having a lot of help and support from the community,” Fragos said.

The festival is scheduled to last through Sunday evening. It is located at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox church, across from UNCW.