As cases increase, US coronavirus deaths surpass 225,000

NEW YORK, NY (ABC News) — The U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus passed another grim milestone Sunday as the number of cases crossed the 225,000 mark.

The Center for Systems, Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported there were 225,111 COVID-19 related deaths across the country as of Sunday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

By comparison, there were 291,557 American soldiers killed in battle during World War II, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The U.S. leads the world in coronavirus deaths and in total cases, which are now over 8.6 million, according to Johns Hopkins. Brazil has the second-highest death toll with nearly 157,000 dead, followed by India with nearly 119,000 deaths, according to the data.

The U.S. surpassed 200,000 dead on Sept. 22.

States across the country continue to report jumps in new coronavirus cases.

On Friday, the Covid Tracking Project recorded a record number of new cases in the country, 83,010, a day after it recorded 82,668. The seven-day average of new cases has been steadily increasing this month, going from 42,348 on Oct. 2 to 66,557 on Oct. 24, according to Covid Tracking Project data.

The seven-day average for U.S. newly reported deaths has also increased throughout the month, going from 703 on Oct. 2 to 807 on Oct. 24, the Covid Tracking Project data said.

Several Midwestern states have seen the greatest increase in cases, including Wisconsin, Ohio and Indiana, according to the health data.