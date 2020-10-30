Vice President Mike Pence making two campaign stops in NC this weekend

RALEIGH (WTVD) — Just three days before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence will be returning to North Carolina on Saturday to make two campaign stops.

The president’s campaign announced Thursday that Pence will host ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies in Elm City and Elizabeth City.

His first stop in Elm City will be at the Rocky Mount-Wilson Regional Airport at 11:30 a.m. His second stop at Elizabeth City will be at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport at 1:30 p.m.

Pence’s visit precedes President Trump’s rescheduled visit to Fayetteville on Monday after his initial Thursday visit was canceled because of a wind advisory.

