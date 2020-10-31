Myrtle Beach mayor extends mask mandate through Nov. 30

The mask mandate in Myrtle Beach, which was set to expire Friday, Oct. 29, has been extended.

According to the spokesperson for the city, Mayor Brenda Bethune has extended the emergency ordinance.

The mandate was extended in September to the end of October and now will continue through Nov. 30.

The order requires residents and visitors to wear a cloth face mask at retail and foodservice establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations and other enclosed spaces.

