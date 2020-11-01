Board of Elections hopes to have 97% of votes counted by end of election night

RALEIGH (WWAY) — The N.C. State Board of Elections anticipates that the results reported by the end of election night, Tuesday Nov. 3 into the early morning of Nov. 4, will include 97 percent or more of all ballots cast in North Carolina in the 2020 general election.

Ballots mailed in with a postmark of or before Nov. 3rd will be accepted by county boards of elections until 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. These remaining ballots, including provisional ballots and absentee by-mail ballots that arrive after Nov. 3, will be counted and added to the totals during the post-election canvass period.

- Advertisement -

The State Board will begin posting results publicly after polls close statewide at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. However, the State Board may extend voting hours at a polling place if polls are delayed in opening for more than 15 minutes or are interrupted for more than 15 minutes after opening. Any polling extension may not be longer than the delay in voting. No results will be posted until all polls are closed.

The State Board will issue a notice if the State Board meets on Election Day to consider polling hours extensions. The public will be able to listen to the meeting remotely.

A spokesperson for the State Board said that all results, as usual, are considered unofficial until the statewide certification, or canvass, scheduled for Nov. 24, during a meeting of the State Board.

County boards of elections will certify their results at public meetings held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13. The county board certifies contests and referenda within the county boundaries.

Any mandatory recounts would be conducted by county boards of elections after the county canvass and before the state canvass. For statewide contests, the vote difference must be 10,000 votes or fewer for a candidate who is the runner-up to demand a recount. For non-statewide contests, the difference between the candidates must be 1 percent or less of the total votes cast in the contest. The recount demand must be in writing and received by the State Board of Elections no later than noon on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

If a recount is demanded, the State Board of Elections office would issue a schedule, and the counties would conduct recounts individually during open meetings.