Grace Abounds and One Love Tennis come together to feed the community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Grace Abounds and One Love Tennis served up some treats with no tricks at their third food drive of the year.

The groups came together to distribute food at 1406 Orange Street Saturday. Options included a wide variety of canned items and other non-perishables.

The combined mission of the groups is to make sure no one in the Wilmington area goes hungry. Organizers Lenny Simpson and Stephanie Bell say even a few of the food items can have a huge impact for a family without something to eat.

“A can of greenbeans can make a difference for a family who has no vegetables to eat,” Bell said. “A loaf of bread makes a difference for a homeless group that is hungry.”

“We found out that there are a lot of people that need food in this community,” Simpson remarked. “So we are thrilled that we can help fill that void.”

Organizers are already hard at work planning the next food drive and hope to hold it in the days just before Thanksgiving.