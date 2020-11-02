Wilmington murder suspect to appear in court on Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of killing a woman on Halloween night is set to have his first court appearance on Monday.

Jaquan Cortez Jackson, 21, was arrested over the weekend and charged with second degree murder in the death of Carly Rae Baron, who was 23.

Around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Wilmington Police say officers found Baron suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot near the 3600 block of Wrightsville Ave.

Police say Baron was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries a short time later.

As of Monday morning, Jackson is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

WWAY will be in court this afternoon when Jackson goes before a judge for the first time.

We will bring you the latest as it becomes available.