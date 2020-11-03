Wrong ballots delivered to Bladen precinct, changes in polling sites across the Cape Fear

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — We’re checking with all the Board of Elections offices across the Cape Fear to see how voting is going so far.

In Bladen County, wrong ballots were delivered to the Abbottsburg precinct on Monday. When the poll opened this morning, more than a dozen voters had to wait until correct ballots arrived by 7:30 a.m.

- Advertisement -

In Pender County, the printer paper in some of the tabulating machines ran out causing a minor delay but those machines have been fixed.

In Columbus County, there are 26 polling locations. New this year, the Cerro Gordo polling precinct at the community center has been relocated to the Cerro Gordo town hall.

in Brunswick County, seven precincts were relocated to larger facilities to adhere to social-distancing guidelines.

In New Hanover County, the busiest precincts so far are Ogden Elementary School, which had more than 300 voters by mid-morning, Coastal Community Baptist Church has had 230 voters and Parsley Elementary School has had 242 voters.

New Hanover County Board of Election Director Rae Hunter-Havens tells us the election day turn out numbers are lower this year compared to previous elections due to the high number of absentee and in-person early voting.