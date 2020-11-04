Local Voters present ‘thank you’ gift to Brunswick County Board of Elections

BOLVIA, NC (WWAY)–As the election wraps up across the country, people are sending their thanks to election officials right here in the Cape Fear.

Members of the Lower Cape Fear League of Women Voters presented a gift to the staff at the Brunswick County Board of Elections Today. They thanked the staff for their tireless hard work and determination.

Sara Knotts, the Director of Elections, in Brunswick County says a simple gesture like this can go a long way.

“We have worked so many hours and we have really tried our best to make sure everyone gets the opportunity to cast their ballot and you know have an accurate vote count,” Knotts says. “We we have worked so hard and to have somebody go ‘hey we see you. We recognize all that you did to make this happen.’ It really is touching, it really makes what we do worth it.”

As of Wednesday night, the Brunswick County Board of Elections says they still have hundreds of votes left to count.