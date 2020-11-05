‘Boots to Business Reboot’ helping veterans transition to civilian careers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After ending their military service, many veterans in the Cape Fear find it tough to transition into a new civilian career.

Several groups are joining to offer a week-long business training course for veterans, active military personnel and their spouses. It’s called “Boots to Business Reboot” and it’s offered free of charge.

- Advertisement -

The course is virtual this year, and it’s valuable for people interested in learning new skills, or transferring military skills to the civilian marketplace.

Just in time for Veterans Day, Nov. 11, WWAY’s Donna Gregory spoke with one of the course planners, John Schlobohm from the Service Corps of Retired Executives of the Cape Fear Region, to see what’s available and how people can sign up for the sessions.

DG: Tell us how the “Boots to Business Reboot” works.

JS: Boots to Business Reboot is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The course provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownership fundamentals. The virtual course runs Nov. 9-13 from 9am-3pm. It’s open to veterans, active military, national guard, military reserves and their spouses.

DG: Who are you targeting to attend this course?

JS: Veterans of all eras, Active Duty Service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and their spouses are eligible to participate.

DG: What changes have you had to make because of the pandemic?

JS: A special virtual offering of this free course will be presented from 9 am to 3 pm, November 9-13, where those interested in exploring business ownership or other self-employment opportunities will be led through the key steps for evaluating business concepts.

DG: What kinds of topics will you cover?

JS: Participants will be provided with the foundational knowledge required to develop a business plan, be introduced to a broad spectrum of entrepreneurial business concepts and resources available to access start-up capital, and get technical assistance, contracting opportunities, and more.

DG: Who else is involved in putting on the course?

JS: This special offering is brought to you by the SBA, SCORE, AARP North Carolina and the Veterans Business Outreach Center at Fayetteville State University.

DG: How can people register?

JS: The courses are free, but registration is required. Click here for details or call 914-433-4646.