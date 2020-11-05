Gov. Cooper to hold COVID-19 briefing as cases rise in North Carolina

North Carolina reported 2,859 new cases Thursday. The percentage of positive tests sits at 6.6%, the state’s goal is to be below 5%.

As of Thursday, the state of North Carolina has had a total of 285,661 cases and 4,548 deaths.

The state reports there are 246,318 presumed recoveries as of Monday, Nov. 2. This data is expected to be updated by 4 p.m. each Monday.

Active COVID-19 cases (reported in the last 14 days) in the Cape Fear:

Bladen: 183

Brunswick: 144

Columbus: 371

New Hanover: 224

Pender: 449