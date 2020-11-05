Gov. Cooper to hold COVID-19 briefing as cases rise in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since being re-elected, Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s coronavirus task force will address the state Thursday afternoon.
The address is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on WWAYTV3.com.
North Carolina reported 2,859 new cases Thursday. The percentage of positive tests sits at 6.6%, the state’s goal is to be below 5%.
As of Thursday, the state of North Carolina has had a total of 285,661 cases and 4,548 deaths.
The state reports there are 246,318 presumed recoveries as of Monday, Nov. 2. This data is expected to be updated by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Active COVID-19 cases (reported in the last 14 days) in the Cape Fear:
Bladen: 183
Brunswick: 144
Columbus: 371
New Hanover: 224
Pender: 449