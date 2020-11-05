Lancaster County ‘mislabeled’ thumb drive causes 20,000 ballot recount

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Absentee ballots in one South Carolina county had to be recounted after a mislabeled thumb drive could not be connected with a voting machine.
The 20,000 ballot recount took so long the results did not come in until 6:30 Wednesday morning.
Every single absentee in-person vote got counted because this was human error rather than a computer’s mistake. Mary Ann Hudson, Elections Director in Lancaster County, has been running the election process in Lancaster County for years. So when she made a mistake on election night, she knew exactly what needed to be done.
“It was just something that I had to make right,” says Hudson. “It was my job, it’s my responsibility, it was my human error.”
The error? Hudson mislabeled a thumb drive for one of the absentee ballot voting machines. It means the results could have been off by hundreds if not thousands.