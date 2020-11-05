State Board releases county-by-county provisional ballot numbers

By
WWAY News
-
0
Ballot (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Under state law, elections officials must release the number of provisional ballots cast in each county by noon two days after the election.

The State Board surveyed the 100 county boards of elections across North Carolina and provides the provisional ballot numbers by county below.

- Advertisement -

Provisional ballots cast on Election Day must still be researched to determine voter eligibility. Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot.

After Election Day, each county board of elections meets before certifying the results to make decisions on provisional applications submitted by voters. If the board determines that the voter is eligible, the provisional ballot is counted. If the voter is eligible for some contests on the ballot but not others, the eligible contests will be counted for that voter. These ballots will be added to the results during the canvass process.

Ballots determined to be cast by eligible voters will be added to the results after county board absentee meetings scheduled through November 13. The State Board is compiling a schedule of county board meetings and will release it as soon as possible.

County # of Provisionals
Alamance 868
Alexander 175
Alleghany 33
Anson 100
Ashe 103
Avery 114
Beaufort 132
Bertie 87
Bladen 129
Brunswick 869
Buncombe 737
Burke 116
Cabarrus 1049
Caldwell 310
Camden 32
Carteret 460
Caswell 122
Catawba 442
Chatham 156
Cherokee 48
Chowan 52
Clay 52
Cleveland 552
Columbus 286
Craven 447
Cumberland 1842
Currituck 106
Dare 176
Davidson 928
Davie 165
Duplin 321
Durham 1277
Edgecombe 167
Forsyth 1500
Franklin 249
Gaston 987
Gates 53
Graham 58
Granville 220
Greene 73
Guilford 1228
Halifax 188
Harnett 803
Haywood 217
Henderson 200
Hertford 71
Hoke 323
Hyde 22
Iredell 341
Jackson 336
Johnston 892
Jones 58
Lee 150
Lenoir 264
Lincoln 353
Macon 83
Madison 108
Martin 100
McDowell 126
Mecklenburg 2483
mitchell 104
Montgomery 156
Moore 389
Nash 544
New Hanover 1200
Northampton 32
Onslow 1074
Orange 247
Pamlico 69
Pasquotank 311
Pender 340
Perquimans 53
Person 121
Pitt 1091
Polk 49
Randolph 536
Richmond 248
Robeson 1472
Rockingham 516
Rowan 441
Rutherford 488
Sampson 202
Scotland 143
Stanly 319
Stokes 167
Surry 341
Swain 48
Transylvania 91
Tyrrell 12
Union 933
Vance 55
Wake 3437
Warren 72
Washington 40
Watauga 260
Wayne 573
Wilkes 234
Wilson 276
Yadkin 81
Yancey 62
Total 40766