Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding 69-year-old missing man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Gregory Earl Cole, 69, was last seen at a home on Dolphin Shores Drive near Supply around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies say he was possibly wearing jeans and a blue hoodie. He is described as 5’10” and weighs 225-250 lbs.

He was last known to be in the Myrtle Beach, SC area driving a 2018 Dark Red Chev Malibu

NC Reg PNP8232.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Thompson at (910) 713-6021 or call 911.