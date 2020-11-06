Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding 69-year-old missing man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.
Gregory Earl Cole, 69, was last seen at a home on Dolphin Shores Drive near Supply around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Deputies say he was possibly wearing jeans and a blue hoodie. He is described as 5’10” and weighs 225-250 lbs.
He was last known to be in the Myrtle Beach, SC area driving a 2018 Dark Red Chev Malibu
NC Reg PNP8232.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Thompson at (910) 713-6021 or call 911.