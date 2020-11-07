Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

Biden vanquished his Republican foe after a campaign as bitter and divisive as Trump’s own presidential term.

- Advertisement -

Victories in “blue wall” northern industrial states propelled Biden to the White House, where he’ll confront America’s deep health, economic and social ills.

A win in Pennsylvania sealed his victory after more than three tension-filled days of counting votes.

Record numbers of Americans voted early and by mail, many out of concern about going to polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.