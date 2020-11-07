Causey announces charges against Goldsboro woman for fake insurance claims

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Goldsboro woman has been arrested after state insurance officials say she filed fake insurance claims suggesting she was the victim of theft, vandalism and electrical problems.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Friday said 43-year-old Reina Esmeralda Foster of Goldsboro is charged with 10 counts each of insurance fraud and of attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Each charge is a felony.

A news release says special agents with the department specifically accuse Foster of filing fraudulent insurance claims with three companies in an attempt to obtain slightly more than $90,000 in homeowners’ insurance payments.