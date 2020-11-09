‘About time’: Women react to first woman, Black person and South Asian elected as Vice President

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2020 Presidential Election marks a milestone for women and people of color. Kamala Harris became the first woman, Black person and South Asian Vice President-elect.

Female leaders in the Cape Fear say they were elated to hear the news and hope that it serves as inspiration to young women everywhere.

- Advertisement -

“A sense of elation. Not only for black women as some people think, but for every woman. To finally reach that pinnacle a Vice President of President in the White House,” New Hanover County NAACP President Deborah Dicks Maxwell said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Maxwell says this speaks to the progress that has been made in the last century.

“Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said to Americans Saturday night.

100 years ago, the 19th Amendment gave white women earned the right to vote. The Voting Rights Act followed 55 years ago, giving black women and other women of color the right to vote.

“Look what we’ve done since then,” Maxwell said.

The younger generation is being empowered.

“And educated. And understands the true importance of their vote. I’m so thankful for that.”

Gail Bromley, with the Lower Cape Fear League of Women Voters, says it’s “about time” and progress is being made, but we need to keep up the fight.

“No matter what group you belong to that’s been somewhat discriminated against, you have to keep the battle going,” Bromley said.

No matter your political persuasion, Bromley encourages all women to get involved.

“We just need people involved and informed people involved,” Bromley said. “I think the more we have that, I think the better our democracy will be.”

Bromley reflects on Sandra Day O’Connor becoming the first female Supreme Court Justice, and hopes for continued progress for women, including the passage of the Equal Rights Act in her lifetime.

“I’m hoping to see one day a woman be president,” Bromley said. “We’ve seen it in other countries, we should see it here.”

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris said Saturday night.

With Harris’ unofficial win, that makes her husband, Doug Emhoff, the first Second Gentleman of the United States.