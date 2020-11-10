Florida woman finds watermelon growing in tree

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL (WEPC) — A Florida woman made an odd yet refreshing find in one of the trees in her backyard — a watermelon.
Mariko Thayer has a green thumb, growing lemons, tangerines, and pineapples in her yard.
In the past she had even grown watermelons, but on the ground.
“I’ve never seen it before, the first time,” Thayer said. “It’s like I’m dreaming, I’ve never seen this. So I thought, ‘Oh no, are you kidding me?’”
Thayer thinks there are more behind the first watermelon she saw. She is unsure how she will harvest them because of the height of the tree, but hopes the next watermelons that grow in her backyard will be on the ground.