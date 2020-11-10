WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

North Carolina reported 2,582 new cases Monday. The percentage of positive tests sits at 7.5%, the state’s goal is to be below 5%.

As of Monday, the state of North Carolina has had a total of 297,442 cases and 4,660 deaths.

Currently, 1,230 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 97% of hospitals reporting.

The state reports there are 261,719 presumed recoveries as of Monday, Nov. 9. This data is expected to be updated by 4 p.m. each Monday.

Active COVID-19 cases (reported in the last 14 days) in the Cape Fear:

Bladen: 208

Brunswick: 167

Columbus: 555

New Hanover: 248

Pender: 273