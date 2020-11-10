WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s coronavirus task force will address the state Tuesday afternoon.
A media COVID-19 briefing will be held at 3 p.m. You can watch it live here.
North Carolina reported 2,582 new cases Monday. The percentage of positive tests sits at 7.5%, the state’s goal is to be below 5%.
As of Monday, the state of North Carolina has had a total of 297,442 cases and 4,660 deaths.
Currently, 1,230 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 97% of hospitals reporting.
The state reports there are 261,719 presumed recoveries as of Monday, Nov. 9. This data is expected to be updated by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Active COVID-19 cases (reported in the last 14 days) in the Cape Fear:
Bladen: 208
Brunswick: 167
Columbus: 555
New Hanover: 248
Pender: 273