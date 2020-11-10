Two missing after boat overturns off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard and local partners are searching for two people after an overturned fishing boat was discovered near Beaufort Inlet Tuesday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a report from a 35-ft fishing boat was found overturned approximately around 8 a.m. three nautical miles outside of Beaufort Inlet.

A family member of one of the passengers confirmed with watchstanders that the boat left Atlantic Beach Sunday with two people on board to fish near shore.

TowBoat U.S. deployed a diver and determined there was no one onboard, but all the lights and gear were still energized.

Sector North Carolina issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets. The Coast Guard is searching an area that spans approximately 200 square nautical miles.

Involved in the search are:

– Coast Guard Station Fort Macon 47-foot Motor Life Boat

– Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

– Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk

– Atlantic Beach Fire Department small boat

Anyone with information regarding this vessel is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center at (910) 343-3880.