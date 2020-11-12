NCDOT receives $2.58M for Hurricane Florence-related road and culvert repair in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The State of North Carolina and FEMA has approved $2.58 million to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation for Hurricane Florence-related road and culvert repair in Brunswick County.

The grant brings the total to more than $70.5 million to reimburse NCDOT for Hurricane Florence-related expenses. FEMA’s total share for the projects is $49.8 million and the state’s share is $20.7 million.

- Advertisement -

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.