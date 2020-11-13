NAMI Wilmington walk for mental health goes virtual

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An annual walk in Wilmington to raise awareness about mental health is going virtual this year due to COVID-19.

The 2020 NAMI Wilmington Walk for Awareness will become a virtual walk/run/bike –

Walk YOUR WAY on Saturday, November 14th.

According to a press release, the NAMI walks are always a time for those living with Mental Illness and their friends and family to come together to learn more about Mental Health issues, offer hope to one another, and raise money to fund Special Programs and Support Groups. Those goals are as important as ever in 2020, and we urge you to join this virtual event to have fun without the crowds.

How to participate:

You simply run/walk/bike in your home, yard, neighborhood or park. Of course, maintaining social distancing and masks as appropriate. Choose YOUR WAY and post pictures on our Facebook if you would like.

Nami Wilmington president Johnnie Puckett said the need for donations for our mental health community is greater now than ever.

You can support this cause this year by donating on their website.