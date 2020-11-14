Attorney General fights robocalls in the state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’ve all gotten those non-stop calls, and while you might ignore them sometimes, it’s hard when your phone just keeps ringing.
“Your phone is constantly buzzing and it’s a bit obnoxious,” said Juliana O’Rork.
She’s talking about robocalls – something a lot of us have gotten more times than we can count.
“I actually had a very close friend lose – I want to say around $800 – and she felt so stupid afterwards. She didn’t want anyone to know, because she felt like an idiot but at the time, she was put into a position where she felt a lot of pressure so she sort of caved,” O’Rork said.
Robocalls put people at higher risk of being the victim of scams. People lose hundreds of millions of dollars to them every year.
“Robocalls are a scourge,” said NC Attorney General Josh Stein. “There’s no other way to put it. They annoy you and me, but they don’t exist to annoy us, they exist to take money from vulnerable people.”