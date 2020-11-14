Maritime Museum closed to public on Nov. 17

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) — The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Officials say the closure stems from planned construction to replace the windows at the end of the exhibit hall with reinforced tempered glass windows and UV protectant coverings. A new glass door will also be installed in the classroom. Solstice Builders will perform the installation.

- Advertisement -

The windows and door have been donated to the museum.

Officials expect to reopen the museum to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.