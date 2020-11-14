Wilmington man killed by gunfire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m. in Wilmington on Friday, Nov. 13.

UPDATE: The victim’s name is Titus Antonio Vaughn.

The incident happened near the 100 block of S. 11th St. Wilmington police officers found the man suffering from life-threatening wounds. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident or potential suspects should contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.