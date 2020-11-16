At least 3 shot outside Guilford County Courthouse

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — Three people were shot outside the Guilford County Courthouse Monday afternoon and there may be more victims, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said during a press conference. A shooter has not been arrested.

Officers were called to Eugene Street shortly before noon. Chief James said, “a number of shots were fired.” Police said one of the victims is in critical condition.

James said the area was fairly populated at the time of the shooting. Investigators believe it was a targeted act.

“This is insane that a shooting happened downtown in broad daylight while people are going to work,” James said. “People are just trying to live.”