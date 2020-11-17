Deputies release photo of murder suspect wanted in Monkey Junction Walmart shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of the man wanted in connection to the Monkey Junction Walmart murder.

Deputies say Laron Lee Carter, 22, is wanted for the first-degree murder of 17-year-old Gavin Dozier.

Carter is believed to be in the Fayetteville area, where investigators say he is from.

Dozier was fatally shot last week at the Walmart in Monkey Junction.

Thomas Dean Duran, 18, is also charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Taytum Krysteene Herrick, 18, and Hailey Danielle Berardi, 19, are also charged with accessory after the fact.