Nearly 300 reports of UNCW students breaking COVID-19 rules this semester

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There have been nearly 300 reports of students not complying with COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the university and/or state this semester.

According to UNCW, seven students face consequences with the university after being involved with off-campus incidents that failed to comply with the governor’s orders surrounding hosting or attending social gathering limits. This included two freshmen, three sophomores, and two juniors. UNCW says six were found responsible. Three of which were placed on disciplinary probation for hosting a party and the other three given a warning if they attended. One was found not responsible.

20 students have been charged under UNCW Code of Student Life for not wearing masks on campus. This included 15 freshmen, four sophomores, and one junior. UNCW says 18 found responsible, placed on warning, and two were found not responsible.

The university says 271 students were also charged under the UNCW Code of Student Life for either having too many people in the residence halls or for having an off-campus guest. This included 197 freshmen, 59 sophomores, 13 juniors, and two seniors. UNCW says 197 were found responsible and most were placed on warning. 20 were found not responsible.

The following is a weekly breakdown of violations given so far this school year:

August 19 (first day of class)–August 25: 46

August 26 – September 1: 23

September 2–8: 22

September 9–15: 42

September 16–22: 48

September 23–29: 16

September 30–October 6: 22

October 7–13: 20

October 14–20: 23

October 21–27: 4

October 28–November 3: 0

November 4–10: 7

November 11–17: 9