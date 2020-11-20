23-year-old student at Livingstone College dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo: MGN Online)

SALISBURY, N.C. (WSOC) — Livingstone College officials in Salisbury said Thursday that a student has died from COVID-19.

The school said 23-year-old Jamesha Waddell, who was a senior, left campus on Sept. 19 and was self-isolating at home because of the virus.

While isolating, Waddell’s condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital in the intensive care unit. Waddell died Thursday morning.

Waddell’s grandmother shared her thoughts on a Facebook post: “One of my prettiest roses is being plucked — my right arm — my jack of all trades — and master of them all.”

