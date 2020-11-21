Man charged with first degree murder of father

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A man has been arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of his father on Friday, Nov. 20.

Flynn Thomas Gruidl, 44, was arrested and booked into the New Hanover County Jail on Saturday morning.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, police responded to a 911 call from a family friend, according to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Jerry Brewer. Upon arrival at 1842 Caribe Court, police found the victim dead from blunt force trauma wounds.

Gruidl is being held with no bond.

The incident is still under investigation and no motive has been determined yet.

If you have any information, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.