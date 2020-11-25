‘There’s blood everywhere’: 911 caller describes finding man allegedly beaten to death by son

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 911 call has been released which describes more details on a father that was reportedly beaten to death by his son in New Hanover County.

Flynn Thomas Gruidl, 44, is charged with first-degree murder of his father, Thomas Gruidl.

The incident happened at a home in the 1800-block Caribe Court. New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies found Thomas dead from blunt force trauma Friday evening.

We are now hearing from a family friend who called 911 to report the crime.

Operator: Do you need police, fire, or medical?

Caller: I have known the people who live here for a while. I’ve known the dad and the son. The son is still in the house. But his son had went upstairs to get something and I knocked on the dad’s door and he didn’t answer. Usually, he doesn’t lock his door. You know I’ll go in and check on him cause he’s elderly and bedridden. While he was upstairs I actually took a card out of my wallet and just opened the door. It just looks like his dad has been beaten to death.”

Operator: Do you see the subject?

Caller: Yeah, I got a picture of the guy who is passed now. The kid that lives there with him is got to be the one who did it.

Operator: Just tell me what happened one more time?

The caller goes on to say that his wife cleans the home sometimes and said the son was acting angry while she was there and called her husband to voice concerns. He then suggests the son was off medication.

Caller: He had two knives laying at the steps whenever I walked him. I don’t know if he saw me or hear me take a picture of the dead guy cause I did. I opened the door, stood right there in the doorway, and took the picture.

Operator: Picture of a dead guy?

Caller: Yes, the dad is dead. He is laying out on the bed and there’s blood everywhere.

Operator: Ok, stay on the line with me.

Caller: Man, he was just a disabled old man. I know what he needs, but I know I don’t have the right to do it to him. He needs more than a just good a** whooping.

The operator then asked when it happened and a description of the suspect.

Caller: He is white, probably about 6’3″. I’m sure you got him on record. He’s been like taken to the mental facilities probably 50 times.

Operator: How old does he look?

Caller: He’s about 40. Kind of a tall and slender guy.

Operator: I need to get a weapon description.

Caller: Well, the knives that were laying near the hallway — one was like a steak knife and one was a butter knife. I was like, hey man what do you have s*** like this laying around for? He was like you know that’s how I open my door.

Operator: Where are the weapons now?

Caller: I just turned around and handed him his butter knife back. That was before I took the picture though and didn’t know what was going on. And then he went upstairs like I said and then took a card, jammed it into the dad’s room to check on him and he was laid out on the bed. So I snapped a picture, closed the door, hey man we are rolling and we were out. He probably didn’t even know I did it.

Operator: Is anyone is in danger right now?

Caller: No, not other than himself.

Operator: And you are sure he is dead?

Caller: The bed is covered in blood. I’m pretty sure. He didn’t sit up or anything.

The operator then asked for the victim’s description and says law enforcement had been dispatched to the scene.

Caller: “The kid has always been a little weird but I didn’t know he was quite that far out. Hell, I jumped him in his face and he’s a chicken s*** but he then wants to beat some old man that can’t even get out of the d*** bed. I wanted to hit him then, but I didn’t.

Operator: And you think the son killed his father?

Caller: That’s what I’m thinking, man. The way he was acting he just seemed … He seemed calm. See, but I don’t know when this happened either. It could have happened last night. See I went by there yesterday, but everything was fine at that point as far as I know. I didn’t think anything about it. Then I came over and I was going to bring the old guy a pack of smokes or something and check on him, but he’s not answering. I don’t know what kind of weapon was used on … I didn’t get that close to him. I just saw blood everywhere.

The caller said he sent an anonymous tip earlier.

The operator then coordinates with the caller to meet with police officers.

Flynn remains in the New Hanover County jail under no bond.